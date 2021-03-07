Budaka Residents Oppose Indoor Residual Spraying

In short
Richard Moko, the IRS Focal Person in Budaka district told Uganda Radio Network that residents have decided to boycott the IRS program, claiming it causes bedbugs. He said that many residents close their doors pretending to be away in the garden just to dodge their teams.
Budaka Residents Oppose Indoor Residual Spraying7 Mar 2021, 10:36 Comments 165 Views Budaka, Eastern Region, Uganda Health Updates
