Buddu County Struggles to Complete Renovation of Headquarters Ahead of Kabaka’s Visit

In short
The house which was initially built in 1935 was after its renovation meant to be handed over as a souvenir present to Kabaka Ronald Mutebi II, on his 28th coronation anniversary which will be celebrated on Saturday in Nkoni palace in Masaka.
Buddu County Struggles to Complete Renovation of Headquarters Ahead of Kabaka’s Visit27 Jul 2021, 08:12 Comments 87 Views Masaka, Uganda Local government Media Tourism Updates
The ongoing works at the Buddu County headquarters. The renovation of main Residence of Chief has delayed
In short
Tagged with: Buddu County Headquarters Buganda Heritage sites in Buddu Jude Muleke, the Ppookino of Buddu Kabaka Mutebi's 28th Coronation Anniversary Renovation Buddu County Headquarters
Mentioned: Buganda kingdom King of Buganda Kingdom
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.