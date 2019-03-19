In short
The event’s local organizing committee chaired by Buddu County Chief Vincent Mayiga says that the county has only raised 9.4 million out of the total budget of 40 million Shillings. He has tasked the organizing committee members to devise means of raising funds within the remaining days.
Buddu County Struggling to Raise Women's Day Festival Funding
