Budget Committee Directs Minister Kasaija to Fund Judiciary

Minister Matia Kasaija on Monday appeared before the Committee to present the 3.48 trillion additional budget that has caused an increase of the proposed National Budget for the coming financial year 2021/2022 from 41.29 trillion initially presented by the Minister last week to 44.77 trillion.
Budget Committee Directs Minister Kasaija to Fund Judiciary26 Apr 2021, 18:31 Comments 240 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Court Report
Judiciary
