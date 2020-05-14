In short
The money will cover emergency road maintenance works on Upper Kololo Terrace, Queensway, pothole patching on Wilson Road, Sikh Road, Channel Street, Johnston Street, Yusuf Lule Road, Portbell Road, Lubiri Ring Road, Masaka Road, Salaama Road, Luwafu Road, Naguru East road and Kira Road, among others.
Budget Committee Okays UGX 10b Request for City Roads
14 May 2020
