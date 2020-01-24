Budget Committee Suspends Land Fund over Transparency

In short
The ministry of lands has in the past noted that the Land Fund requires an annual allocation of 170 billion Shillings for ten years or a one-off of 1.7 trillion Shillings to compensate over 6,000 claimants.
Budget Committee Suspends Land Fund over Transparency24 Jan 2020, 20:28 Comments 118 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Politics Parliament Report
Olive Nakatudde
Parliament Budget Committee Chairperson Amos Lugoloobi. Login to license this image from 1$.
