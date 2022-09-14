Budget Cuts Affect Maintenance of 930KMS Roads in East Acholi

In short
The UNRA Kitgum Substation Resident Engineer Felix Geria Osuwa says that all planned road works within their jurisdiction particularly those on gravel standard in the first quarter of this financial year lies in limbo due to the meagre funding that has been disbursed to the substation.
Budget Cuts Affect Maintenance of 930KMS Roads in East Acholi14 Sep 2022, 08:58 Comments 158 Views Kitgum, Uganda Business and finance Northern Updates
