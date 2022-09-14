Dan Michael Komakech
09:02

Budget Cuts Affect Maintenance of 930KMS Roads in East Acholi

14 Sep 2022, 08:58 Comments 158 Views Kitgum, Uganda Business and finance Northern Updates

In short
The UNRA Kitgum Substation Resident Engineer Felix Geria Osuwa says that all planned road works within their jurisdiction particularly those on gravel standard in the first quarter of this financial year lies in limbo due to the meagre funding that has been disbursed to the substation.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.