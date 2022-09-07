Olive Nakatudde
14:16

Budget Cuts: Four Gov’t Entities Received Development Funds

7 Sep 2022, 14:11 Comments 148 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Report
Matia Kasaija, the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

Matia Kasaija, the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

In short
Uganda Radio Network-URN has learnt that only Ministry of Defence, State House, Ministry of Works and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) benefited from the 596.7 billion Shillings development expenditure releases in the first quarter of financial year 2022/2023.

 

Tagged with: Financial Year 2022/2023 Budget budget cuts current and development expenditure

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.