Budget Cuts: Four Gov’t Entities Received Development Funds

Uganda Radio Network-URN has learnt that only Ministry of Defence, State House, Ministry of Works and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) benefited from the 596.7 billion Shillings development expenditure releases in the first quarter of financial year 2022/2023.
Budget Cuts: Four Gov’t Entities Received Development Funds7 Sep 2022, 14:11 Comments 148 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Report
