Budget Cuts Irk Gomba Leaders

In short
Godfrey Kiviri, Gomba LC V Chairperson, told Uganda radio network that the water department was allocated only 280 million shillings and the works was cut to one billion shillings which is inadequate.
Budget Cuts Irk Gomba Leaders27 Sep 2018, 11:23 Comments 172 Views Gomba, Uganda Local government Analysis
A child drawing water from a well. Access to safe water in Gomba remains a challenge Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.