Bududa Budgets One Hundred Shilling For Disaster response

Fresh mudslide at Buwali Sub county in Bududa District. It swept a mostly aforested part of the hill

Bududa District Secretary For Social Services, Patrick Meelu says they cannot carry out early warning systems or any form disaster risk reduction awareness because there is no money.

 

