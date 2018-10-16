Bududa Closes Suume Junior School Over Mudslides

In short
Wilson Watira, the Bududa Chairperson LC5 who also doubles as the Spokesperson of the Disaster Committee, says they have temporarily closed Suume Junior School because pupils were at a risk.
Bududa Closes Suume Junior School Over Mudslides16 Oct 2018, 10:01 Comments 168 Views Bududa, Uganda Education Analysis
Leaders standing on the spot where the mudslide swept the two classes Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.