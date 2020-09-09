Bududa DIstrict Confirms First Covid -19 cases

In short
Zeles Nabusayi, the Covid-19 focal person for Bududa district said that tracking of the contacts of the victims is on and urged all the residents in those areas where the patients came from not to move anyhow as this may lead to the spread of the disease into other communities.
Bududa DIstrict Confirms First Covid -19 cases9 Sep 2020, 13:10 Comments 133 Views Bududa, Eastern Region, Uganda Health Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.