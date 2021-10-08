Bududa Farmers Using ARVs to Fatten Bulls

In short
Deborah Nekesa, the HIV focal person Bududa district acknowledges the reports of the sale of ARVs to cattle traders. She says that some of the caretakers sell drugs they receive for children under their care, which affects their treatment.
Bududa Farmers Using ARVs to Fatten Bulls8 Oct 2021, 09:40 Comments 126 Views Bududa, Eastern Region, Uganda Health Updates
