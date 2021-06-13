Bududa Farmers in Tears as UWA Rangers Slash Crops

In short
The rangers claim that the crops were planted inside Mt. Elgon National Park. The most affected parishes include Kasuuni and Nametsi in Bukalasi and Bundesi Sub Counties respectively.
Bududa Farmers in Tears as UWA Rangers Slash Crops13 Jun 2021, 16:42 Comments 126 Views Bududa, Eastern Region, Uganda Environment Agriculture Tourism Updates
In short
Tagged with: Farmers in Tears as Forest Rangers
Mentioned: Cut Down Their Crops
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.