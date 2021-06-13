Andrew Nakhaboya
16:52

Bududa Farmers in Tears as UWA Rangers Slash Crops

13 Jun 2021, 16:42 Comments 126 Views Bududa, Eastern Region, Uganda Environment Agriculture Tourism Updates
Photo showing how locals have cultivated in Mt. Elgon Nationa park.

Photo showing how locals have cultivated in Mt. Elgon Nationa park.

In short
The rangers claim that the crops were planted inside Mt. Elgon National Park. The most affected parishes include Kasuuni and Nametsi in Bukalasi and Bundesi Sub Counties respectively.

 

Tagged with: Farmers in Tears as Forest Rangers
Mentioned: Cut Down Their Crops

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.