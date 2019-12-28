Bududa Landslides: Body of LC I Chairperson, Son Retrieved After Three Weeks Search

In short
The retrieval of the chairperson’s body and his son comes shortly after the district had just halted the process of looking for bodies of the people who were covered in the debris by the landslides and declared the place a mass grave.
Bududa Landslides: Body of LC I Chairperson, Son Retrieved After Three Weeks Search28 Dec 2019, 16:23 Comments 191 Views Bududa, Eastern Region, Uganda Misc Updates
