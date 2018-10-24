Blanshe Musinguzi
15:33

Bududa Landslides: Search for Bodies to End

24 Oct 2018, 15:33 Comments 157 Views Kampala, Uganda Environment Report
President Museveni visited mudslide affected areas in Budada district on October 14th. Search operations for dead bodies will be concluded this week. State House Photo

President Museveni visited mudslide affected areas in Budada district on October 14th. Search operations for dead bodies will be concluded this week. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Owor told Uganda Radio Network in an interview on Wednesday that its certain that there are no more missing bodies.

 

Tagged with: bududa landslides bududa resettlement search fr dead people in bududa

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.