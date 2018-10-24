Bududa Landslides: Search for Bodies to End

In short
Owor told Uganda Radio Network in an interview on Wednesday that its certain that there are no more missing bodies.
Bududa Landslides: Search for Bodies to End24 Oct 2018, 15:33 Comments 157 Views Kampala, Uganda Environment Report
President Museveni visited mudslide affected areas in Budada district on October 14th. Search operations for dead bodies will be concluded this week. Login to license this image from 1$.
