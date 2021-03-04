Bududa Leaders Bitter with Contractor Over Shoddy Work

In short
In March 2019, Ministry of Health contracted Geomax Engineering Company to build a maternity ward, three stance pit latrine and placenta pit at the facility. The company was also expected to renovate the Outpatient Department-OPD.
Bududa Leaders Bitter with Contractor Over Shoddy Work4 Mar 2021, 13:27 Comments 82 Views Bududa, Eastern Region, Uganda Health Local government Editorial
In short
Tagged with: Bududa Leaders Bitter with
Mentioned: Contractor Over Shoddy Work
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.