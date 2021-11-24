Bududa Mudslide Victims Refuse to Vacate School

In short
Tappy Namulondo the Bududa Chief Administrative Officer district, they have requested the victims to vacate, but they have refused until they are relocated or compensated. According to Namulondo, the toilets are filled up and need to be emptied and classrooms renovated.
Bududa Mudslide Victims Refuse to Vacate School24 Nov 2021, 11:24 Comments 187 Views Bududa, Eastern Region, Uganda Local government Updates
