Bududa Mudslides Death Toll Rises to 60

In short
Heavy rains rolled big boulders through the villages of Suume, Nyekhe, Malila, Lwanda, and Nanyinza killing and sweeping away an unspecified number of people. According to Wilson Watira, the spokesperson for the Disaster Committee, 60 bodies have been recovered over the past one week.
Bududa Mudslides Death Toll Rises to 6019 Oct 2018, 11:34 Comments 211 Views Bududa, Uganda Misc Analysis
Injured person being carried by security to take to hospital for treatment. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.