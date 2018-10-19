Bududa Mudslides Death Toll Rises to 60

Injured person being carried by security to take to hospital for treatment. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Heavy rains rolled big boulders through the villages of Suume, Nyekhe, Malila, Lwanda, and Nanyinza killing and sweeping away an unspecified number of people. According to Wilson Watira, the spokesperson for the Disaster Committee, 60 bodies have been recovered over the past one week.