Bududa Residents Excited to See a Camel For the First Time

Residents said they are happy that they have seen a camel in real life, as opposed to seeing it on television and newspapers pictures. Those who paid 2000 shilling took photos while on top of it. Others followed it around, having abandoned their usual activities to be with the camel
Bududa Residents Excited to See a Camel For the First Time9 Dec 2020, 14:00 Comments 128 Views Bududa, Eastern Region, Uganda Lifestyle Editorial
