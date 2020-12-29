In short
Residents say the poor state of the bridge has made it difficult for them to transport their produce to the markets. They also say that their pleas to the authorities to work on the bridges have not yielded any results.
Bududa Residents Protest Poor State of Bridges

29 Dec 2020
