ANDREW NAKHABOYA
09:47

Bududa Residents Protest Poor State of Bridges

29 Dec 2020, 09:47 Comments 198 Views Bududa, Eastern Region, Uganda Politics Election Editorial
Bridge linking Shipyilo Village to shikholo primary school in Bumwalukani Sub county.

In short
Residents say the poor state of the bridge has made it difficult for them to transport their produce to the markets. They also say that their pleas to the authorities to work on the bridges have not yielded any results.

 

