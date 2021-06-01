Bududa Secondary School Closed After Nine Students Test Positive for Covid-19

In short
The District Covid 19 task force led by the Resident District Commissioner George William Wopuwa said they decided to close the school to prevent further spread of the disease.
Bududa Secondary School Closed After Nine Students Test Positive for Covid-191 Jun 2021, 10:33 Comments 132 Views Bududa, Eastern Region, Uganda Health Education Updates
