Leonard Mukooli
11:57

Bududa Sub County Chiefs Ordered to Refund UGX 97 Million

10 Aug 2018, 11:55 Comments 157 Views Bududa, Uganda Local government Report

In short
Last year, the sub county chiefs collected 50,000 shillings each from 2,000 residents from the six sub-counties. The funds were supposed to be used to connect the residents to the gravity water scheme project in Bussiyi Sub County.

 

