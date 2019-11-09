Buganda Appointees Anger Kooki Chiefdom

In short
Richard Sseggwanyi, the Kooki Council Speaker vented his anger against the Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister Charles Peter Mayiga, for naming their hereditary cultural leader; the Kamuswaga Apollo Ssansa Kambumbuli II among the ordinary county chiefs of Buganda.
Buganda Appointees Anger Kooki Chiefdom9 Nov 2019, 13:35 Comments 221 Views Politics Local government Misc Updates
The Kooki Prime Minister Hajj Idi Kiwanuka alonside Council Speaker Richard Sseggwanyi (C) institution's during a council Ssession that banned Buganda representatives in the area
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.