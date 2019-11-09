Ezekiel Ssekweyama
13:38

Buganda Appointees Anger Kooki Chiefdom

9 Nov 2019, 13:35 Comments 221 Views Politics Local government Misc Updates
The Kooki Prime Minister Hajj Idi Kiwanuka alonside Council Speaker Richard Sseggwanyi (C) institution's during a council Ssession that banned Buganda representatives in the area

The Kooki Prime Minister Hajj Idi Kiwanuka alonside Council Speaker Richard Sseggwanyi (C) institution's during a council Ssession that banned Buganda representatives in the area

In short
Richard Sseggwanyi, the Kooki Council Speaker vented his anger against the Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister Charles Peter Mayiga, for naming their hereditary cultural leader; the Kamuswaga Apollo Ssansa Kambumbuli II among the ordinary county chiefs of Buganda.

 

Tagged with: Appointment of new Buganda County Chiefs Hajj Ahmed Kiwanuka Kooki Premier Kooki bans Buganda Representatives Kooki-Buganda Woes Escalate buganda kingdom prime minister charles peter mayiga kkooki cultural leader
Mentioned: Buganda kingdom Katikkiro of Buganda Kingdom kkooki cultural institution

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.