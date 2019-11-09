Buganda Appointees Anger Kooki Chiefdom

The Kooki Prime Minister Hajj Idi Kiwanuka alonside Council Speaker Richard Sseggwanyi (C) institution's during a council Ssession that banned Buganda representatives in the area

In short

Richard Sseggwanyi, the Kooki Council Speaker vented his anger against the Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister Charles Peter Mayiga, for naming their hereditary cultural leader; the Kamuswaga Apollo Ssansa Kambumbuli II among the ordinary county chiefs of Buganda.