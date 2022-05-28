Buganda Asks for Authority to Save Forests and Wetlands within the Kingdom

In short

The Buganda Minister for the environment, Mariam Nkalubo Mayanja has called upon the government to grant the kingdom authority over the forests, wetlands, and other natural resources so that the kingdom can be able to preserve them. She said that the kingdom, due to its decentralized leadership reaching all levels from the county chiefs to the villages, has the capacity if given authority to savethen from being destroyed by monitoring them while the government enforces the law.