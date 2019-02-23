Buganda Cabinet Ministers Reduced in New Reshuffle

In short
According to Buganda Kingdoms spokesperson Noah Kiyimba, the changes made by the Kabaka have reduced the number of cabinet ministers from 25 to 14 ministers.
Buganda Cabinet Ministers Reduced in New Reshuffle23 Feb 2019, 15:59 Comments 138 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi with his cabinet ministers last year. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.