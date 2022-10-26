Buganda Caucus Wants Masaka Palm Oil Project Halted Over Land Dispute

In short
Muwanga Kivumbi says that they are interested in establishing how the private individuals obtained freehold land titles against the interests of the bonafide occupants.
Buganda Caucus Wants Masaka Palm Oil Project Halted Over Land Dispute26 Oct 2022, 16:22 Comments 73 Views Bukakata, Uganda Parliament Updates
Residents of Nakigga, Kasanje and Birinzi in Bukakata sub county, Masaka District who are fearing evition ahead of Palm Oil Growing project in the area. They were attending a meeting
Tagged with: Land Dispute in Masaka district Palm oil growing project in Masaka buganda parliamentary caucus butambala county mp muhamad muwanga kivumbi
Mentioned: Buganda Parliamentary Caucus
