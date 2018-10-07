Buganda Cultural Sites Craving for Kingdom Attention

In short
Steven Nyombi, the Chief Executive Officer Buganda Heritage and Tourism Board, which shares the responsibility of caring and developing such places, says they are aware of the challenges facing the cultural sites.
Buganda Cultural Sites Craving for Kingdom Attention7 Oct 2018, 12:10 Comments 130 Views Wakiso, Uganda Misc Analysis
Namasole Kannyange tombs found in Kagoma-Matuga is one of the sites craving for the kingdom’s attention. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.