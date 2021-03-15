In short
The money also covers compensation for land and accumulated rent arrears since 1967. In February 2019, President Yoweri Museveni held a meeting with the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II to review an earlier Memorandum of Understanding between the Kingdom and the Central Government.
Buganda Demands Payment of UGX 215 Billion by Central Gov't15 Mar 2021, 17:56 Comments 179 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Lifestyle Report
Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, Nabagereka Sylvia Nagginda and Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga walk out of Bulange.
In short
Tagged with: Buganda Kingdom Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga President Yoweri Museveni
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.