Buganda Demands UGX 1.7 Billion from Mukono District

In short

The Buganda Land Board-Kyagwe territory Manager Yosia Kimogofu estimates about shillings1.7 billion Mukono district owe the kingdom as ground rent arrears from only buildings used by the district headquarters at kauga in Central Division to house departments such as veterinary, forestry, health, community center, works premises, Chief Administrative Officer’s residence, mineral resources and the Residents District Commissioner’s offices and residence.