Buganda Demands UGX 1.7 Billion from Mukono District

In short
The Buganda Land Board-Kyagwe territory Manager Yosia Kimogofu estimates about shillings1.7 billion Mukono district owe the kingdom as ground rent arrears from only buildings used by the district headquarters at kauga in Central Division to house departments such as veterinary, forestry, health, community center, works premises, Chief Administrative Officer’s residence, mineral resources and the Residents District Commissioner’s offices and residence.
Buganda Demands UGX 1.7 Billion from Mukono District24 Oct 2019, 11:31 Comments 131 Views Mukono, Uganda Business and finance Local government Report
Tagged with: Mukono District in Dilemma Over Accumulated Debt from Buganda Buildings Namulondo Investments Limited
Mentioned: Buganda Kingdom
