Buganda Kingdom Calls for Thorough Investigation into Gen. Katumba Shooting

In short
Unidentified gunmen opened fire at Katumba’s vehicle registration number H4DF 2138 along Kisaasi-Kisota road killing his daughter, Brenda Nantongo Wamala and driver, Haruna Kayondo.
Gen. Katumba who was at the time headed for his mother in law’s vigil at Najjanankumbi, escaped with gunshot wounds in the shoulders and is currently admitted at Madipal International Hospital.
Buganda Kingdom Calls for Thorough Investigation into Gen. Katumba Shooting1 Jun 2021, 17:38 Comments 208 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Crime Security Report
In short
Tagged with: Buganda Kingdom Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.