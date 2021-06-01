Buganda Kingdom Calls for Thorough Investigation into Gen. Katumba Shooting

In short

Unidentified gunmen opened fire at Katumba’s vehicle registration number H4DF 2138 along Kisaasi-Kisota road killing his daughter, Brenda Nantongo Wamala and driver, Haruna Kayondo.







Gen. Katumba who was at the time headed for his mother in law’s vigil at Najjanankumbi, escaped with gunshot wounds in the shoulders and is currently admitted at Madipal International Hospital.