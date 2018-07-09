Olive Nakatudde
Katikkiro Mayiga Condemns Mobile Money Tax

Addressing the Buganda Lukiiko this afternoon at Bulange-Mengo, Mayiga said that the tax should completely be removed since Mobile Money is mostly used by the poor adding that taxing them for the service is irrational.

 

