In short
Addressing the Buganda Lukiiko this afternoon at Bulange-Mengo, Mayiga said that the tax should completely be removed since Mobile Money is mostly used by the poor adding that taxing them for the service is irrational.
Katikkiro Mayiga Condemns Mobile Money Tax
Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister Charles Peter Mayiga.
