Buganda Kingdom Condemns Police Attack on Mbogo Clan Event

18 Oct 2020, 16:24 Comments 328 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Human rights Breaking news
Tear gas fired at the Mbogo clan headquaters in Mityana yesterday

According to Mayiga, the event was stormed and dispersed by police and the military with use of tear gas. They claimed that the organizers were flouting covid-19 regulations something that Mayiga refutes.

 

