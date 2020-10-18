Buganda Kingdom Condemns Police Attack on Mbogo Clan Event

In short
According to Mayiga, the event was stormed and dispersed by police and the military with use of tear gas. They claimed that the organizers were flouting covid-19 regulations something that Mayiga refutes.
Buganda Kingdom Condemns Police Attack on Mbogo Clan Event18 Oct 2020, 16:24 Comments 328 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Human rights Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Buganda Kingdom Katikkiro Mayiga
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.