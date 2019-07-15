Buganda Kingdom Criticizes Sections of Coffee Bill

In short
The bill proposes the registration of farmers capturing details of the size of land, the number of coffee trees and particulars of the farmers, coffee buyers and sellers among others. The bill also proposes that land, where the coffee is to be grown shall be evaluated by the Uganda Coffee Development Authority to determine its suitability for coffee growing.
Buganda Kingdom Criticizes Sections of Coffee Bill15 Jul 2019, 12:58 Comments 94 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Lifestyle Report
Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister Charles Peter Mayiga. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.