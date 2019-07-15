Olive Nakatudde
Buganda Kingdom Criticizes Sections of Coffee Bill

The bill proposes the registration of farmers capturing details of the size of land, the number of coffee trees and particulars of the farmers, coffee buyers and sellers among others. The bill also proposes that land, where the coffee is to be grown shall be evaluated by the Uganda Coffee Development Authority to determine its suitability for coffee growing.

 

