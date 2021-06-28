In short
According to the copy of the budget accessed by Uganda Radio Network- URN, the biggest chunk of the money will go towards development and investment projects accounting for 24.8 billion, cooperatives 17.7 billion, Education 14.33 billion, Communications 14.7 billion and others.
Buganda Kingdom Lukiiko Approves UGX 121 BN Budget
28 Jun 2021
Buganda Kingdom Finance Minister Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa presenting the Kingdom's strategic plan. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
