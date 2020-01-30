Baker Batte
Buganda Kingdom, Ministry of Health Sign Agreement to Promote Good Health

Katikkiro Signing the agreement

In short
Dubbed, ‘Cultural Approach against HIV/Aids and the use of cultural approach for good health, the agreement that will run for five years will see Buganda Kingdom through its ministry for Social Development engage in awareness campaigns that aims at reducing HIV prevalence in Buganda.

 

