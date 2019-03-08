Buganda Kingdom Proposes Fines for Landlords Who Annoy Tenants

In short
Appearing before the committee on Physical Infrastructure on Thursday, the Chief Executive Officer of Namulondo Investments Limited, Lillian Ssentamu Kaddu said that jail terms in the Bill for breaches should be deleted or amended by setting heavier fines.
Buganda Kingdom Proposes Fines for Landlords Who Annoy Tenants8 Mar 2019, 07:34 Comments 161 Views Business and finance Parliament Misc Report
