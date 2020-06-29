Buganda Kingdom Registers UGX 21Billion Deficit in 2019/2020 Budget

In short
Buganda Kingdom’s Finance Minister Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa has revealed that the institution has failed to raise the targeted 121.07 billion Shillings in the concluding financial year 2029/2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Buganda Kingdom Registers UGX 21Billion Deficit in 2019/2020 Budget29 Jun 2020, 19:03 Comments 182 Views Parliament Report
Buganda Kingdom's Finance Minister Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa. Login to license this image from 1$.
