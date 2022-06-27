Olive Nakatudde
18:31

Buganda Kingdom Unveils UGX157.8 Billion Budget

27 Jun 2022, 18:31 Comments 103 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Parliament Updates
Buganda Kingdom's Finance Minister Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa displays the Budget briefcase.

Buganda Kingdom's Finance Minister Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa displays the Budget briefcase.

In short
The budget will be financed with funds from Envujjo, Busuulu and Kanzu (24.7 billion Shillings), debt payment from the Central Gocernment ( 5 billion), student payments (18.14 billion), development partners (29.12 billion), Sports (4.43 billion), Communication Stations (28.4 billion), Tourism (870 million), Cooperatives (32.51 billion) and others.

 

Tagged with: Buganda Kingdom budget Charles Peter Mayiga, the Katikkiro of Buganda Kingdom Minister of Finance, Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa.

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.