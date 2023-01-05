In short
Nsibambi and the Late Archbishop Livingsone Mpalanyo Nkoyoyo had proposed plans on how Mengo would use its land to generate incomes if the law was amended. Among the proposals were turning the palace at Mengo into a tourist facility complete with hotels and an airstrip for tourists.
Buganda Lost Dev't Opportunities by Trashing Nsibambi, Nkoyoyo Ideas-Nankabirwa5 Jan 2023, 20:06 Comments 112 Views Religion Tourism Updates
In short
Tagged with: Achibishop Nkoyoyo
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.