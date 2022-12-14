Buganda Road Court Adjourns Besigye’s Incitement Case to January

In short
The magistrate adjourned the case to 18th January 2023 after Samuel Ronald Wanda, one of the lawyers representing the duo told court that Besigye and his lead counsel Kampala Capital City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago were unwell and hence unable to appear before court.
Buganda Road Court Adjourns Besigye’s Incitement Case to January14 Dec 2022, 19:09 Comments 142 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
