Kiberu Gideon
19:28

Buganda Sets Up Burial Committee for Nabakooza

29 Sep 2022, 19:24 Comments 121 Views Lifestyle Updates
Kabaka Mutebi with Angelina Nnabakooza's home in Lugusuulu Mawokota where she hid Kabaka Muteesa II in 1966

In short
he Committee comprises Kyewalabye Male the kingdom minister for culture, Ambassador William SK Matovu, Muhammed Sserwadda the Mawogola County Chief, Jude Muleke the Buddu county Chief and Joseph Mugagga.

 

Mentioned: Buganda Kingdom

