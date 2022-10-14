Buganda Youth Council Blames Government for Feud with Kooki

The permanent metallic arch erected the Kooki and Buganda boundary which is the cause of the latest controversy between the two cultural institutions (Courtesy Photo)

In short

The two cultural institutions have been embroiled in controversy arising from Kooki’s pursuit of autonomy. The dispute began in 2009 when the hereditary leader of Kooki Kamuswaga Apollo Sansa Kabumbuli II accused Buganda of breaching the historical cooperation agreement, signed in 1896, between the two institutions and denying Kooki the special status spelt out in the same agreement.