Brian Luwaga
12:34

Bugema, Kampala University to Block Non Vaccinated Students from Lectures

21 Oct 2021
Kampala University Luwero campus located in Katikamu sub county. The Academic registrar say that for any student to attend a lecture, he or she must be vaccinated

Vincent Kitone Sserunkuma, the Guild President of Kampala –University Luwero campus welcomed the move and urged his none vaccinated colleagues to embrace it.

 

