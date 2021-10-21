Bugema, Kampala University to Block Non Vaccinated Students from Lectures

In short
Vincent Kitone Sserunkuma, the Guild President of Kampala –University Luwero campus welcomed the move and urged his none vaccinated colleagues to embrace it.
Bugema, Kampala University to Block Non Vaccinated Students from Lectures21 Oct 2021, 12:22 Comments 213 Views Education Updates
Kampala University Luwero campus located in Katikamu sub county. The Academic registrar say that for any student to attend a lecture, he or she must be vaccinated
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.