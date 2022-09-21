Bughendera County Leaders, Residents Renew Demand for District

In short
Bughendera is a mountainous area predominately occupied by the Bakonzo. It is comprised of Kasitu, Ngamba, Ntoroto, Harugale, Ndugutu, Bukonjo, and Sidira sub-counties.
Bughendera County Leaders, Residents Renew Demand for District21 Sep 2022, 08:24 Comments 171 Views Kasese, Uganda Local government Politics Updates
NRM members in Bughendera are demanding President Museveni to fulfill his political pledges notably granting the area a district status
