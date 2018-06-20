Bugiri Candidates Complain About Defaced Posters

In short
The opposition Justice Forum-JEEMA party candidate, Asuman Basalirwa told voters at Nkusi trading center that unidentified people are targeting his campaign posters.
Bugiri Candidates Complain About Defaced Posters20 Jun 2018, 16:17 Comments 163 Views Jinja, Uganda Election Report
Asuman Basalirwa addresses his supporters as Kyandondo east member of parliament, Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi looks on. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.