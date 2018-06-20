Wambuzi Reacheal
Bugiri Candidates Complain About Defaced Posters

20 Jun 2018 Jinja, Uganda Election Report
Asuman Basalirwa addresses his supporters as Kyandondo east member of parliament, Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi looks on. Wambuzi Reacheal

The opposition Justice Forum-JEEMA party candidate, Asuman Basalirwa told voters at Nkusi trading center that unidentified people are targeting his campaign posters.

 

