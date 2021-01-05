In short

Dr. Waburoko told URN that Mushikori died around 4:00PM at his residence in senior quarters following the deterioration of his health early in the day. “We have just lost Umukuka, he has been sick. He had high levels of sugar. He was tested on Friday and he had no malaria, he has been having hiccups and this morning I was called and informed about his deteriorating situation,” Dr. Waburoko told URN on phone