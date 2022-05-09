AYUBU KIRINYA
17:53

Bugisu Science Teachers Incite Learners and Parents Against School

9 May 2022, 17:42
Techears protest in Mbale City

In short
Twahir Musilamu, the Chairperson of Uganda Professional Science Teacher’s Un-UPSTU Bugisu chapter, says that they want the issue of their salary enhancement addressed with immediate effect or else parents shouldn’t bother to send their children to school.

 

