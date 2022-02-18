Okello Emmanuel
Bugoma Forest Reserve Boundary Reopening Resumes

Bugoma Forest Reserve. Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

Wilson Ogalo, the commissioner of surveys and mapping in the ministry of lands, housing, and urban development says the boundary reopening will take two weeks and calls on area leaders, and residents to cooperate with the team on the ground.

 

