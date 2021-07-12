In short
Shem Bwambale, in charge of the facility, told URN reporter that the production of the oxygen was started through a collaboration with Mbarara University of Science and Technology-MUST.
Bugoye HC III Begins to Pilot Project on Oxygen Production Top story12 Jul 2021, 10:13 Comments 230 Views Kasese, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Bugoye HCIIi Oxygen Production Oxygen production in Bugoye
Mentioned: Oxygen Production
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.